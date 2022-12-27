Passengers waiting for a Southwest Airlines flight at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 22. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Thousands more flights were canceled Monday Southwest Airlines as winter storms and operational challenges continued to impact holiday travel.

The big picture: The Department of Transportation tweeted that it's "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service" after the airline canceled nearly 70% of its 2,886 flights Monday and 60% of some 2,400, planned Tuesday flights, per FlightAware data.

"The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan," the DOT added.

What they're saying: Southwest issued a statement Monday apologizing for the disruption.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," Southwest said Monday.

"We are working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by re-balancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet, ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.