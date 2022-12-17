Peru's Dina Boluarte is seen on Nov. 18. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, called on the country's Congress on Saturday to approve early elections in order to halt deadly protests, BBC reports.

Driving the news: But Boluarte, who was sworn in last week after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was arrested for attempting to dissolve Congress, said she would not give in to protesters' demands and resign because she doesn't believe it will solve the political crisis.

Boluarte, who was previously vice president, said she's leading a transitional government and has done her part by making the request for early elections to Congress.

As of now, she is set to remain president until 2026, when Castillo's term was due to end.

State of play: On Friday, Peru's Congress dismissed the proposal for constitutional reform, which would have moved up the presidential election to December 2023 — a key demand from protesters, per Reuters.

What she's saying: "I demand that the vote to bring elections up be reconsidered," Boluarte said Saturday, Reuters reports.

In response to leftist leaders calling for a constitutional assembly to redraft Peru's constitution, Boluarte said it's "not the time."

She also said she would reorganize her Cabinet in the coming days after two ministers of education and of culture resigned Friday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists remain stranded in Machu Picchu after Boluarte's government declared a state of emergency in response to the protests.