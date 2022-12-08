Dina Boluarte swears in as Peru's new president in Lima on Thursday. Photo: Congress of Republic of Peru/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dina Boluarte was sworn in as Peru's first woman president on Wednesday — hours after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was arrested following his ouster from office in an impeachment trial, per AP.

Driving the news: Castillo faces a charge of rebellion after Peruvian lawmakers voted for his removal following his announcement that he was dissolving Congress as they debated whether to impeach him, according to multiple reports.

Former Vice President Boluarte, 60, was sworn in until 2026, when Castillo's presidency was due to end, the BBC notes.

The big picture: The dramatic turn of events deepens the political crisis in the country. Including Boluarte, the nation has seen seven presidents in as many years amid corruption investigations and impeachments.

What they're saying: Boluarte described Castillo's efforts to dissolve Congress as an "attempted coup," as she called for a political truce to end months of turmoil, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, Castillo called allegations that he and his family took bribes in exchange for government contracts "slander" by political rivals seeking to "take advantage and seize the power that the people took from them at the polls," according to Reuters.