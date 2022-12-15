Peru declares state of emergency amid deadly protests

Supporters of Peruvian former President Pedro Castillo hold a demonstration demanding his release outside the police dependence. Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

Peru's defense minister announced Wednesday a 30-day state of emergency in response to deadly protests sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

Driving the news: Peruvian Defense Minister Alberto Otarola told reporters the state of emergency would involve "the suspension of freedom of movement and assembly."

Otarola said a curfew could be imposed due to "acts of vandalism and violence."

"This requires a forceful response from the government," Otarola said.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are seeking 18 months of pretrial detention for Castillo, who has been charged with rebellion and conspiracy, per Reuters. He denies the charges.

Catch up quick: Castillo had attempted to dissolve Peru's Congress as it tried to impeach him and install an emergency government. Lawmakers voted for his ouster soon after.

The big picture: The protests are a sign of the deepening political crisis in the country, which has been hit by a series of corruption investigations and impeachments in recent years

Following Castillo's removal from office, Dina Boluarte was sworn in as Peru's first woman president and the country's seventh leader since 2016.

Boluarte called for peace, saying "we can't have a dialogue if there's violence between us," Reuters reports.

