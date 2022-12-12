Deadly protests rock Peru as demonstrators demand elections

Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo take cover from police tear gas thrown in Lima on Sunday. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images

Peru authorities have confirmed two deaths during ongoing protests demanding fresh elections and the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, as thousands of demonstrators were reported on streets across the country Sunday.

The big picture: AP reports police and protesters clashed in Lima as hundreds demonstrated in the capital, with many calling for the release of Peru's impeached former President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested Wednesday on charges of rebellion after he said he was dissolving Congress ahead of the impeachment vote.

There have been tense scenes in rural areas that are strongholds of the 53-year-old left-wing former schoolteacher Castillo from the poor Andean mountain district, AP notes.

Zoom in: Eliana Revollar, head of Peru's ombudsman's office, told local radio station RPP that a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old died in clashes with police in the southern city of Andahuaylas, "possibly as a result of gunshot wounds," according to Reuters.

The Andahuaylas airport in the Andean region in southern Peru was closed due to unrest that that began Saturday afternoon, which authorities said saw fires and other vandalism, per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.