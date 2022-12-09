Pedro Castillo, the former president of Peru, during an April event in Cusco. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed.

The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who shared a copy of Castillo's legal request for asylum in the country.

Castillo made his first court appearance on Thursday and was ordered to remain detained for seven days while prosecutors investigate the case against him, per Reuters.

Context: Castillo was arrested Wednesday after he announced he was dissolving Congress as as lawmakers debated whether to impeach him.

The 53-year-old left-wing former school teacher faces criminal charges of "rebellion and conspiracy," which he denies.

Go deeper: Dina Boluarte becomes Peru's 1st woman president as Castillo arrested

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.