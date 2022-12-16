Hundreds of tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as protests rock Peru

Stranded tourists queue at the train terminal in Machu Picchu on Dec. 14, 2022, after the suspension of train services. Photo: Jesus Tapia / AFP via Getty Images

Some 300 tourists are stranded in Machu Picchu after Peru declared a state of emergency in response to deadly protests sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Americans, Europeans, South Americans and Peruvians are among those unable to leave the ancient city as train service, which is the primary way in and out of the area, has been suspended indefinitely, Machu Picchu mayor Darwin Baca told CNN.

"We have asked the government to help us and establish helicopter flights in order to evacuate the tourists," Baca said.

Details: Trains are the main way of accessing Machu Picchu, the country's top tourist destination and home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

PeruRail, the region's railway operator, is reviewing the situation, per Baca.

The U.S. State Department issued a Peru travel advisory Thursday, warning, "Reconsider travel due to crime. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest."

Catch up quick: Peru's Congress ousted Castillo after he announced plans to dissolve the governing body.

A judge this week ordered him to remain in custody for 18 months after authorities requested time to build their rebellion case against him.

Meanwhile, unrest in the country as a result of the arrest has left at least seven people dead and 52 others injured in Ayacucho, Peruvian authorities said Thursday.

Protesters in Lima Thursday demanded Castillo's freedom, the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and members of Congress, Axios' TuAnh Dam reports.

