Here's how human resources professionals ranked their organizations on a variety of equity measures, from hiring to "resources and supports" like employee resource groups and peer coaches, in a report released Dec. 9 by the Society for Human Resource Management and the Boston College School of Social Work.

Why it matters: "[E]quity often serves as the foundation for successful DEI strategies, improving employees’ job satisfaction, work engagement, perceptions of inclusion, as well as the retention of diverse talent," per the report.