Data: Ernst & Young LLP; Note: Categories were chosen from the U.S. Census, which defines race and Hispanic origin as separate data. Chart: Tory Lysik / Axios Visuals

There are stark contrasts in the ways different generations and groups of employees view diversity and inclusion efforts at work, according to a new survey, Axios' Eleanor Hawkins reports.

Why it matters: The corporate leaders grappling with how best to execute, measure and share their progress on DEI are often Gen X and baby boomers — but it's younger workers who are leading the charge for better efforts.