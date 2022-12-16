Former President Pedro Castillo. Photo by Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A judge in Peru ordered former President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months after authorities requested time to build their rebellion case against him, AP reports.

Driving the news: Judge Cesar San Martin Castro's order comes just days after Congress ousted Castillo and stripped him of the privilege that keeps the country's presidents from facing criminal charges.

Details: Castillo and his legal team did not participate in Thursday’s virtual hearing, AP writes.

They argued the hearing lacked “minimum guarantees” and the former President was represented by a public defender, per AP.

Peru's Supreme Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay said in court that Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison for the rebellion charge. Castillo denies the charges.

The big picture: The judge's decision also comes a day after a national state of emergency was declared after a week of deadly protests sparked by the ousting of Castillo.

Peruvian authorities said Thursday at least seven people had died and 52 others were injured during protests in Ayacucho.

On Thursday, protesters in Lima demanded Castillo's freedom, the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and members of Congress.

