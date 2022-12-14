Embattled Los Angeles City Council member Kevin De Leon makes an appearance at a council meeting on Dec. 13, 2022. Photo: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Embattled Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León faced a fresh round of protests on Tuesday as he attempted to join a council meeting amid calls to resign.

Why it matters: He's refused to resign after a leaked recording revealed his and two other council members' involvement in a conversation full of racist remarks — something de León emphasized to CNN on Tuesday after L.A. City council President Paul Krekorian had to order a recess due to the protest disruption.

He is the only one still holding on to his seat despite criticism from a slew of high-ranking officials, including President Biden.

Driving the news: The appearance of de León on Tuesday was his second attempt to return to work. Like on Friday, some council members immediately walked out of the chamber as protesters shouted and chanted at him.

Video posted online shows de León engaged in a physical confrontation with an activist at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting hours after Friday's council meeting. He released a statement Sunday saying he was defending himself. Police are investigating the matter, ABC News reports.

Zoom in: Most of the people who spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday's meeting lambasted de León as a racist without a conscience.

He did face brief reprieves when some of his defenders pointed to his record of work.

The big picture: The controversy is unlikely to die down anytime soon. Protesters filed paperwork in October as part of an effort to recall de León.

Though de León has since apologized for his involvement in the conversation, which was riddled with derogatory comments toward Black and Indigenous people, he said he won't resign because there is still a lot of work to do in order to "handle the crises" plaguing the city.

He was removed from committee chairmanships and assignments shortly after the audio recording was published by the Los Angeles Times.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen Bass has emphasized the need for accountability after the recording leaked and said she's working with city leaders to ensure it doesn't cause further divisions among Black and Latino communities.

Worth noting: Amid the city's upheaval, de León is still getting paid an annual salary of nearly $229,000, AP writes.