L.A. City Council's Kevin de León says he won't resign

Kevin de Leon speaks on May 1, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de León will not resign despite the fallout of leaked audio in which he and two other councilmembers made racist remarks, he told Univision in an interview airing Wednesday night.

The big picture: De León and councilmember Gil Cedillo have resisted calls to step down from President Biden and others for participating in a discussion with anti-Black and anti-Indigenous comments, particularly after former council president Nury Martinez resigned last week.

De León and Cedillo have both apologized and were removed from their committee chairmanships and assignments last week.

What he's saying: "I'm so sorry," De León said in an interview with Noticiero Univision anchor León Krauze, per the transcript obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

"I am extremely sorry, and that is why I apologize to all my people, to my entire community, for the damage caused by the painful words that were carried out that day last year."

