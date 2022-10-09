Leaked audio shows Los Angeles City councilmembers making racist remarks

Los Angeles City council members and a top county labor official made racist remarks about their colleagues during a conversation last fall, according to leaked audio obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Driving the news: Council President Nury Martinez during the meeting referred to a white councilman's child, who is Black, as “ese changuito,” or that little monkey, per the Los Angeles Times.

Martinez also reportedly said that the councilman handled his son as though he were an "accessory."

Martinez also during the meeting referred to Mike Bonin, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, on one occasion as a "little bitch."

“Mike Bonin won’t f—ing ever say peep about Latinos. He’ll never say a f—ing word about us,” Kevin de León, another member of the council, also reportedly said.

What they're saying: Martinez apologized for the remarks in a statement on Sunday, saying: "In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry."

"The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color," she said in a statement.

"My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time."

The big picture: The conversation was in October 2021 and it largely centered on frustration over maps that had been proposed by the city's redistricting commission, per the L.A. Times.