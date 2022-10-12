Nury Martinez motion is pictured at City Hall on Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nury Martinez resigned from the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday in the fallout of leaked audio in which she and two other councilmembers made racist remarks.

Driving the news: "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," she said in a statement.

Martinez previously said she would take a leave of absence after resigning from her position as president.

The big picture: The announcement comes after days of blowback over the audio — from a conversation last year about redistricting — that was obtained and published by the Los Angeles Times over the weekend. City Council colleagues, community activists, and even President Biden called for her to step down.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) had also called for her to step down.

Meanwhile, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, who were also heard on the call, have apologized but have not resigned.

Zoom out: The nation's second-largest city is in the midst of a mayoral election in which rising crime, growing homelessness and the economy have dominated, Axios' Russell Contreras writes.

A new mayor will have to tackle those issues — and heal a new fallout.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.