Recall effort launched against LA City Council's Kevin de León

Kevin de Leon attends is seen on Aug. 24, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Initial paperwork was filed Thursday in an effort to recall embroiled Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de León, per CBS News.

The big picture: The recall effort comes amid calls for de León and fellow councilmember Gil Cedillo to resign, a day after they were censured for making racist comments in leaked audio along with former member Nury Martinez.

De León said last week he does not intend to step down.

What they're saying: "After three failed attempts, yet another recall that distorts his record will not distract the councilmember or his office from continuing to serve the people of Council District 14," De León's spokesperson Pete Brown said in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times.

"He will keep moving forward important projects and issues that threaten the communities and the lives of his constituents."

Context: Former council president Nury Martinez resigned two weeks ago after leaked audio obtained by the Los Angeles Times revealed her making racist remarks about another member's son.