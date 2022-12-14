Michael Anderson (left) and James Slaugh, survivors of the Club Q shooting, testify during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Dec. 14, 2022. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Two survivors of the Club Q shooting in part attributed the violence they suffered to some political leaders' continued use of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric during a hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Driving the news: Both Michael Anderson and James Slaugh warned that hateful language will only continue to incite violent actions like the shooting, which killed five people and wounded 17 others at athe LGBTQ Colorado Springs nightclub.

What they're saying: "The hateful rhetoric we’ve heard from elected leaders is the direct cause of the horrific shooting at Club Q," Slaugh, who was shot in the arm that night, said in remarks during the hearing held by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

"We need elected leaders to demonstrate language that reflects love and understanding — not hate and fear," he added, pointing to efforts to restrict transgender rights and police LGBTQ marriages.

"To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers: Shame on you," Anderson said. "It is your obligation to represent all of us, not just the ones you happen to agree with."

"Hate speech turns into hate action, and actions based on hate almost took my life from me at 25 years old," Anderson added. "I beg you all to consider your words before you speak them, for someone may use those words to justify action — action that may take someone’s life."

The big picture: Many others have echoed Slaugh and Anderson's words since the shooting, including the co-owner of Club Q, who noted false narratives perpetrated by conservative politicians and activists.

The attack has led LGBTQ residents to reconsider whether they are actually safe in Colorado Springs.

The FBI's annual hate crimes report, which was released this week, showed that there was a 35% increase in documented anti-LGBTQ hate crimes from 2020 to 2021. Actual figures could be higher, the Department of Justice warned, since the report was compiled with limited data.

Worth noting: The shooter has been charged with 305 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes.