Club Q and the memorial for the victims of the shooting photographed in Colorado Springs on Nov. 29. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The suspected gunman in the deadly Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed five people last month has been formally charged with 305 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes.

Driving the news: Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, appeared in person at a court hearing Tuesday in El Paso County District Court, where prosecutors filed the charges.

The formal charges include 10 counts of first-degree murder, more than 70 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 48 counts of bias-motivated crimes — otherwise known as hate crimes — and dozens of counts of first-degree assault, the Colorado Sun reported.

"This case is going to be — continue to be — investigated for some time, I would suspect," El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen told El Paso County District Judge Michael McHenry.

"It's somewhat likely that we will amend charges, to add or maybe even subtract, depending on — as we identify potentially more victims in this case."

The big picture: Aldrich was arrested last month on initial charges of five counts of first-degree murder and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime. The list of charges was expected to change once formally filed.

Aldrich did not address the court during Tuesday's hearing.

