Twitter disbanded its "Trust and Safety Council," according to an email sent Monday night to the members of the panel that was obtained by news outlets including Axios.

Why it matters: It's another example of owner Elon Musk rolling back years of efforts designed to make the social media site a more civil and safer place, per the Washington Post.

Context: The council comprised several expert advisory groups volunteering their time to address what the since-deleted page described as "issues critical to the health of the public conversation.'

Their key focus areas were online safety and harassment, human and digital Rights, suicide prevention and mental health, child sexual exploitation and dehumanization.

The big picture: Musk has committed to making Twitter a haven for free speech, but he has also said the removal of child sexual abuse material is his "number one priority."

The company has lost roughly two thirds of its staff since Musk took over, including many employees who worked on trust and safety and related areas.

What they're saying: "We are grateful for your engagement, advice and collaboration in recent years and wish you every success in the future," said the email, signed only "Twitter" that announced the news and thanked the volunteers for their work.

Flashback: Three members of the council resigned last week in protest at the Twitter changes, citing in a statement evidence they said showed that "contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline."