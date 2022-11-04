Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Technology

Twitter to staff: Look for "job or no job" emails Friday AM

Scott Rosenberg
Illustration of the Twitter logo falling into a hypnotic spiral.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Twitter told employees Thursday night in a company-wide email to expect to receive messages on Friday morning, telling each of them whether they still had a job, per the Washington Post and other outlets.

Of note: The email marked the first official communication from company leadership since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter a week ago.

  • The email told employees to expect to receive email from the company's HR at their work address if they still had a job, and at their personal email if they were laid off.

The big picture: The layoffs will cap a tumultuous first week for the Musk era at Twitter. Varying reports have suggested they could affect as many as half of the company's roughly 7500 workers.

  • Musk is under pressure to increase income and reduce costs after paying $44 billion for the company, which took on $13 billion in debt as part of the deal.

What's next: Musk will now try to deliver a wide range of contemplated new revenue-boosting features with a much smaller team in place.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and may be updated with additional information.

