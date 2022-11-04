Twitter to staff: Look for "job or no job" emails Friday AM

Twitter told employees Thursday night in a company-wide email to expect to receive messages on Friday morning, telling each of them whether they still had a job, per the Washington Post and other outlets.

Of note: The email marked the first official communication from company leadership since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter a week ago.

The email told employees to expect to receive email from the company's HR at their work address if they still had a job, and at their personal email if they were laid off.

The big picture: The layoffs will cap a tumultuous first week for the Musk era at Twitter. Varying reports have suggested they could affect as many as half of the company's roughly 7500 workers.

Musk is under pressure to increase income and reduce costs after paying $44 billion for the company, which took on $13 billion in debt as part of the deal.

What's next: Musk will now try to deliver a wide range of contemplated new revenue-boosting features with a much smaller team in place.

He is also expected to order remote workers back into the office next week, sources have told Axios.

The offices will be closed Friday during the layoffs, the company-wide email said.

