Twitter to staff: Look for "job or no job" emails Friday AM
Twitter told employees Thursday night in a company-wide email to expect to receive messages on Friday morning, telling each of them whether they still had a job, per the Washington Post and other outlets.
Of note: The email marked the first official communication from company leadership since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter a week ago.
- The email told employees to expect to receive email from the company's HR at their work address if they still had a job, and at their personal email if they were laid off.
The big picture: The layoffs will cap a tumultuous first week for the Musk era at Twitter. Varying reports have suggested they could affect as many as half of the company's roughly 7500 workers.
- Musk is under pressure to increase income and reduce costs after paying $44 billion for the company, which took on $13 billion in debt as part of the deal.
What's next: Musk will now try to deliver a wide range of contemplated new revenue-boosting features with a much smaller team in place.
- He is also expected to order remote workers back into the office next week, sources have told Axios.
- The offices will be closed Friday during the layoffs, the company-wide email said.
