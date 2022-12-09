U.S. announces $275 million in new military aid for Ukraine

The U.S. has authorized a new $275 million aid package for Ukraine to address "critical security and defense needs," the Department of Defense said Friday.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has now sent $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, according to the DOD announcement.

This is the 27th time the Biden administration has sent equipment to Ukraine since August 2021, the DOD said.

Zoom in: The new assistance package will offer Ukraine a chance "to boost its air defenses" and provide "critical equipment" amid the ongoing war.

The package includes ammunition for rocket systems, artillery rounds, counter-air defense capabilities, generators and field equipment, among other items.

This aid comes about a month after the Biden administration announced a separate $400 million military package.

What they're saying: "To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Department of Defense said.

