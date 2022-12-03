A Spanish policeman stands guard near the US embassy in Madrid after they have received a letter bomb, similar to one which went off at the Ukrainian embassy. Photo: Oscar Del Pozo/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine embassies are receiving creepy and bloody packages, and all of them have been sent from one unnamed European country, according to multiple reports.

The big picture: At least 17 embassies have been targeted so far by the packages, which have included cut-off animal eyes, the Guardian reports.

Details: Countries such as the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, the Czech Republic and Austria have received the letters so far, the Washington Post reports.

The letters are a part of a “campaign of terror and intimidation," according to the Guardian.

What they're saying: Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told CNN that the mail was “sick" and "weird."

He said the letters were covered in a liquid substance with a distinct smell. And some contained animal eyes — likely cut from an eye of a cow or pig.

Yevhenia Voloshchenko, a Ukrainian official in Rome, said her letter had a fish eye, the Post reports. Czech police said their letter contained "animal tissue."

Context: Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesperson from Ukraine’s foreign ministry, told the Guardian that the packages have come from one country, but the nation won't be named during an ongoing investigation.

Yes, but: Kuleba told CNN that either Russia or a country “who sympathizes [with] the Russian cause and tries to spread fear" sent the letters.

“I feel tempted to say, to name Russia straight away, because first of all, you have to answer the question, who benefits?" he said.

He added later, “Maybe this terror response is the Russian answer to the diplomatic horror that we created for Russia on the international arena, and this is how they try to fight back while they are losing the real diplomatic battles one after another.”

Flashback: The packages come days after a Ukrainian embassy employee in Madrid was injured by a letter bomb addressed to Ukraine's ambassador to Spain, per Reuters.

