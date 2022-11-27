McCaul: "We’re not going to write a blank check" to Ukraine, vows continued support

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the upcoming GOP-controlled House will continue to pass support for Ukraine but will do so with more "accountability," adding that Republicans are "not going to write a blank check" for Ukraine.

Why it matters: Threats by Republicans to cut aid to Ukraine if they won control of the House in the midterms prompted concern among Ukrainian officials, with decreased aid having the power to significantly hurt Ukraine's efforts and alter the course of the war.

McCaul's words echo those of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — currently aiming to become the next House speaker — who said last month that Republicans wouldn't "write a blank check" to Ukraine at a time of economic recession.

Earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) vowed that "not another penny" would go to Ukraine under a Republican-controlled House.

What they're saying: "We are going to provide more oversight, transparency and accountability. We're not going to write a blank check," McCaul said of Ukraine aid going forward.

McCaul criticized Democratic aid packages to Ukraine that he said sent some money while also back-filling U.S. weapons stockpiles. "Republicans are not going to rule like that," he said.

"We're going to do this in an accountable way, with transparency to the American people. These are American taxpayer dollars going in. Does that diminish our will to help the Ukrainian people fight? No, but we're going to do it in a responsible way," he added.

"The issue, obviously, is we don't need to pass $40 billion, large Democrat bills that have been passed, to send $8 billion to Ukraine," Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said, who joined McCaul on the program.

The big picture: Both McCaul and Turner were adamant that U.S. support for Ukraine would continue in the Republican-controlled House.