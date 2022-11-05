Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine won't get more U.S. aid under GOP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks outside the Capitol on Sept. 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that Ukraine will not receive any more funding if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, per the Hill.

Driving the news: "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Greene said at a Trump rally in Iowa. "Our country comes first."

"The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border," she said of Democrats. "They don’t care about our border or our people."

Flashback: Greene's statement comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled last month that aid to Ukraine could be halted under Republican leadership.

"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it," he said in an interview with Punchbowl News.

The big picture: The U.S. has committed more than $18.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year, and a Republican-controlled House could halt that funding and create a geopolitical shakeup with the potential to alter the trajectory of the war.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday.