Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine won't get more U.S. aid under GOP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that Ukraine will not receive any more funding if Republicans retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, per the Hill.
Driving the news: "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Greene said at a Trump rally in Iowa. "Our country comes first."
- "The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border," she said of Democrats. "They don’t care about our border or our people."
Flashback: Greene's statement comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled last month that aid to Ukraine could be halted under Republican leadership.
- "I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it," he said in an interview with Punchbowl News.
The big picture: The U.S. has committed more than $18.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year, and a Republican-controlled House could halt that funding and create a geopolitical shakeup with the potential to alter the trajectory of the war.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday.