2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia
Brittney Griner touched down at a Texas military base early Friday after nearly 10 months behind bars in Russia.
The big picture: The basketball star was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the United Arab Emirates.
- She's likely headed to a nearby Army hospital after deplaning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Catch up quick: Griner was arrested in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage.
- Griner pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to nine years in prison before being transferred to a penal colony. She said she had "no intent" to break the law.
What they're saying: "So happy to have Brittney back on U.S. soil. Welcome home BG!" tweeted Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
