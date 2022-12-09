Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia

Brittney Griner deplanes this morning at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Eric Gay/AP

Brittney Griner touched down at a Texas military base early Friday after nearly 10 months behind bars in Russia.

The big picture: The basketball star was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the United Arab Emirates.

She's likely headed to a nearby Army hospital after deplaning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Catch up quick: Griner was arrested in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage.

Griner pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to nine years in prison before being transferred to a penal colony. She said she had "no intent" to break the law.

What they're saying: "So happy to have Brittney back on U.S. soil. Welcome home BG!" tweeted Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

