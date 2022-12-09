Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia

Noah Bressner
Brittney Griner deplanes this morning at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas.

Brittney Griner deplanes this morning at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Eric Gay/AP

Brittney Griner touched down at a Texas military base early Friday after nearly 10 months behind bars in Russia.

The big picture: The basketball star was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the United Arab Emirates.

  • She's likely headed to a nearby Army hospital after deplaning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Catch up quick: Griner was arrested in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage.

What they're saying: "So happy to have Brittney back on U.S. soil. Welcome home BG!" tweeted Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

