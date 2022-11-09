Brittney Griner being transferred to Russian penal colony

U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner at the Khimki Court, outside Russian capital Moscow in June. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Brittney Griner is being transferred to a penal colony in Russia at a so-far undisclosed location, the WNBA star's lawyers said early Wednesday.

Details: The transfer process began on Friday, a day after she met with U.S. embassy officials, her attorneys said, per ESPN, which first reported the news. The White House in an emailed statement on Wednesday morning denounced the move.

What they're saying: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement that President Biden had directed his administration "to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony."

"[T]he U.S. Government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens," she continued.

"In the subsequent weeks, despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. Government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels," Jean-Pierre added.

"The U.S. Government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia – including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.