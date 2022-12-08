Russian alleged arms dealer Viktor Bout shows a victory sign after his verdict at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on August 11, 2009 (PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner is free — in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout who has been known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Driving the news: The U.S. freed convicted Russian arms dealer Bout in an exchange for Griner that took place in the United Arab Emirates, according to a senior administration official.

Griner had been incarcerated for nearly 10 months. She was arrested in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage, and later sentenced to nine years in prison and transferred to a penal colony.

Context: Bout was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S. for charges that included conspiring to kill U.S. citizens and aiding a terrorist organization.

A CBS News “60 Minutes” segment covering Bout’s extradition to the U.S. in 2010 labeled him “one of the most dangerous men on the face of the Earth.”

He is thought to be the inspiration for the 2005 Nicholas Cage film “Lord of War.”

Flashback: The United Nations began investigating Bout, a former Soviet military officer, in the 1990s for trafficking military-grade weapons during conflicts in Africa and the Middle East.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in a 2008 sting operation and convicted in a U.S. court in 2012 for supplying weapons to a terrorist organization and conspiring to kill Americans.

Russia called the charges “baseless and biased” and accused the U.S. of targeting Bout for political reasons.

What they’re saying: Several Republican lawmakers blasted the prisoner exchange Thursday because it did not include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia since 2018.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference Thursday that "Russians were not willing to negotiate in good faith for the release of Paul Whelan at this time."

Background: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in late July that the U.S. had made a "substantial proposal" to the Kremlin to secure the release of Griner and Whelan. Blinken said both had been "wrongfully detained."