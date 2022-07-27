Blinken: U.S. has offered Russia a deal to bring home Griner and Whelan

The Biden administration has offered Russia a "substantial proposal" to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

Driving the news: "We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release," Blinken said of the two Americans, who he said are "wrongfully detained."

Blinken also said Wednesday that he plans to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "in the coming days."

"Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally, and I hope move us toward a resolution," he said.

Blinken would not offer details on the proposal, but CNN reports, citing unnamed sources, that the U.S. is offering to swap convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout for the detained Americans. Russia has long sought the release of Bout, a former Soviet Army officer later nicknamed the "Merchant of Death" for his arms trading activity. Axios has not confirmed those reports.

State of play: Blinken's remarks are the first time the Biden administration has publicly announced a concrete action to secure the release of Griner, AP reports.

Catch up quick: Whelan was sentenced by a Russian court to 16 years in prison in 2020 on spying charges that he and his family said are false.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage.

