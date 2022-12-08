Brittney Griner released in prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer

Brittney Griner during a hearing in Khimki, Russia, outside Moscow on Aug. 4. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed in a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia and is in the custody of U.S. officials, President Biden said Thursday.

Driving the news: In exchange for Griner, the U.S. has freed convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to multiple media reports.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is one her way home," Biden tweeted Thursday, alongside photos of Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner.

Catch up quick: Griner was arrested in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage.

Griner pleaded guilty to the charges in early July but maintained that she had "no intent" to break the law. Her defense team later provided a letter showing her doctor in the U.S. had prescribed her medical cannabis two years ago for chronic pain.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison and transferred to a penal colony.

The big picture: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in late July that the U.S. had made a "substantial proposal" to the Kremlin to secure the release of Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. Blinken said both had been "wrongfully detained."

Reports suggested that the Biden administration would be willing to exchange convicted Russian arms trafficker Bout — currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S. — for Griner and Whelan's freedom.

The deal announced Thursday does not include an exchange for Whelan, who has been held in Russia since 2018.

During an address Thursday morning, Biden thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping facilitate Griner's return. Griner landed in the UAE after leaving Russia, Biden said.

What they're saying: "After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved one and she should have been there all along," Biden said in an address Thursday morning.

"I'm glad to be able to say Brittney is in good spirits. She's relieved to finally be heading home and the fact remains that she's lost months of her life, experienced a needless trauma. She deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones to recover and heal from her time being wrongfully detained," he added.

"She endured mistreatment and a show trial in Russia with characteristic grit and incredible dignity," Biden said.

"While we have not yet succeeded in securing [Whelan's] release, we are not giving up," he added. "We remain in close touch with Paul's family."

Cherelle Griner thanked Biden and his administration for their efforts to free Brittney.

"Today my family is whole," she said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.