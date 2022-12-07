Skip to main content
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Gosar deletes tweet backing Trump's call to "terminate" parts of Constitution

Jacob Knutson
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., leaving the Capitol in April 2022. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday posted, then deleted, a tweet stating he supported former President Trump's call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over baseless claims of election fraud.

Why it matters: The tweet, which included a screenshot of Trump's original social media post calling for termination of parts of the Constitution, was posted on Gosar's official House twitter account, not his personal account.

  • Trump has received widespread condemnation for the post, including from several influential GOP lawmakers and figures.

What they're saying: "I support and agree with the former president," the tweet from Gosar's account read before it was later deleted.

  • "Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure," it continued.
  • Gosar's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment regarding the tweet.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

