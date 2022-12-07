Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., leaving the Capitol in April 2022. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday posted, then deleted, a tweet stating he supported former President Trump's call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over baseless claims of election fraud.

Why it matters: The tweet, which included a screenshot of Trump's original social media post calling for termination of parts of the Constitution, was posted on Gosar's official House twitter account, not his personal account.

Trump has received widespread condemnation for the post, including from several influential GOP lawmakers and figures.

What they're saying: "I support and agree with the former president," the tweet from Gosar's account read before it was later deleted.

"Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure," it continued.

Gosar's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment regarding the tweet.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.