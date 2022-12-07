15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Gosar deletes tweet backing Trump's call to "terminate" parts of Constitution
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday posted, then deleted, a tweet stating he supported former President Trump's call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over baseless claims of election fraud.
Why it matters: The tweet, which included a screenshot of Trump's original social media post calling for termination of parts of the Constitution, was posted on Gosar's official House twitter account, not his personal account.
- Trump has received widespread condemnation for the post, including from several influential GOP lawmakers and figures.
What they're saying: "I support and agree with the former president," the tweet from Gosar's account read before it was later deleted.
- "Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented cure," it continued.
- Gosar's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment regarding the tweet.
Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.