DNC faces Georgia roadblock ahead of 2024 presidential primaries

Georgia election officials are resisting moves by the Democratic National Committee to move their state up in the 2024 primary window, complicating President Biden’s carefully calibrated plans to reorder his party’s nominating schedule.

Why it matters: Democratic leaders are committed to adding Georgia to the top five earliest voting states as a nod to voters of color and the crucial role it has played for them in recent cycles.

But Georgia election officials are saying no dice to split primaries, with Georgia Republicans unable to move their primary ahead of March 1.

"Our legal team has continuously stated that both parties' primaries must be on the same day and must not cost anyone any delegates," Georgia deputy secretary of state Jordan Fuchs told Axios.

Zoom in: Democrats recognize the uphill battle in giving the Peach State an earlier primary spot, but they believe that it's "a window worth fighting for," said Minyon Moore, a DNC member from Georgia and longtime political operative.

Biden flipped the state in 2020 after former President Trump won handily in 2016.

Georgians delivered a crucial pair of victories to Democrats when Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won runoff elections in 2021.

Zoom out: Most states won't have the same challenges as Georgia.

Michigan will have an easier road moving its primary up. Democrats control state government and Michigan Republicans agree with the move.

Nevada also requires state law for calendar changes.

South Carolina's state Democratic Party chair oversees and approves any primary calendar changes.

🥊 The next fight: Iowa Democrats are threatening to caucus early even if the calendar changes, Axios Des Moines co-author Linh Ta reports.