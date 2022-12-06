Temporary protections for Haitians in the U.S. extended by 18 months

A migrant crosses the Rio Grande River near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians in the U.S., shielding them from deportation by an additional 18 months.

Why it matters: Political instability, disease outbreaks and gang violence in recent months have forced thousands of Haitians to leave their home country in search of safety and security in the U.S.

Yet Haitian American activists and immigrant advocates say the U.S. isn't going far enough to help their community.

Details: The Biden administration granted TPS to Haitians in May 2021; it is now extended through Aug. 3, 2024 due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions in Haiti," according to DHS.

Monday's announcement allows Haitians who have been in the U.S. as of Nov. 6 this year to apply for TPS through Aug. 3, 2024 as long as they meet eligibility requirements.

The extension will make over 100,00 Haitians living in the U.S. newly eligible for TPS, the Los Angeles Times notes.

Haitians who entered the U.S. after Nov. 6, however, remain ineligible and could be subject to removal.

What they're saying: "We are providing much-needed humanitarian relief to Haitian nationals already present in the United States, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"The conditions in Haiti, including socioeconomic challenges, political instability, and gang violence and crime – aggravated by environmental disaster – compelled the humanitarian relief we are providing today."

Yes, but: The Biden administration is simultaneously eyeing a migrant center on Guantanamo Bay in anticipation of mass migration from Haiti.

Despite the administration's outspoken concern about the current situation in Haiti, its planning on the migration front is intended to prevent Haitians from reaching the U.S. mainland and return them to the island as quickly as possible, Axios' Stef Kight reports.

Don't forget: The Biden administration faced backlash from Democrats after it began flying asylum seekers back to Haiti and cracked down on migrants in Del Rio.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and 15 other senators sent a letter to Mayorkas denouncing the United States' treatment of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers at the border.

The big picture: The urgency of the situation in Haiti has been reflected in the significant spike in the number of Haitians interdicted at sea.

Most Haitian migrants enter the U.S. through the southern border, but more and more are attempting the dangerous trip by sea.

7,175 Haitians were indicted at sea in the fiscal year 2022 compared to 1,527 in FY 2021 and 418 in FY 2020, according to Coast Guard data.

