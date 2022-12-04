Democratic governors celebrate 3 key pickups
Democratic governors and governors-elect celebrated their 2022 midterm victories in New Orleans this weekend at the Democratic Governors Association winter meeting.
Zoom out: Dems now hold 24 of the 50 governorships after they picked up three Republican-held seats — in Arizona, Maryland and Massachusetts — while losing the governorship in Nevada.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the DGA chair, said pandemic regulations cost Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak his job.
- "That state is so reliant on tourism," Cooper said. "Republicans were somewhat successful in blaming him for this."
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a possible future presidential candidate, said her midterm takeaway was that "people want problem-solvers — not culture warriors."
- "I frequently got the question 'Should we be talking about the economy or abortion?' " she said. "Anyone who thinks that those two issues are not aligned doesn't have a uterus."
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he made the case that "freedom isn't telling women what they're allowed to do with their bodies."
- "Freedom isn't telling people they can work a 40-hour workweek but can't be a member of a union."