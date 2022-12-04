Democratic governors celebrate 3 key pickups

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit on Election Day. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic governors and governors-elect celebrated their 2022 midterm victories in New Orleans this weekend at the Democratic Governors Association winter meeting.

Zoom out: Dems now hold 24 of the 50 governorships after they picked up three Republican-held seats — in Arizona, Maryland and Massachusetts — while losing the governorship in Nevada.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the DGA chair, said pandemic regulations cost Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak his job.

"That state is so reliant on tourism," Cooper said. "Republicans were somewhat successful in blaming him for this."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a possible future presidential candidate, said her midterm takeaway was that "people want problem-solvers — not culture warriors."

"I frequently got the question 'Should we be talking about the economy or abortion?' " she said. "Anyone who thinks that those two issues are not aligned doesn't have a uterus."

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he made the case that "freedom isn't telling women what they're allowed to do with their bodies."