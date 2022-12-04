The top presidential surrogate in the Georgia runoff

Look who hasn't campaigned in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff for Senate: President Biden and former President Trump.

Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock is utilizing former President Obama as his top surrogate, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the star of a closing ad in support of Herschel Walker from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.

Obama returned to Atlanta on Thursday to campaign for Warnock, and he cut a closing ad for the senator this week.

"Georgia, serious times call for special leaders," Obama says in the ad. "That's why you need to re-elect my friend and your senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock. I've known Rev. Warnock for years."

At the campaign rally for Warnock, Obama mocked Walker as someone who is patently unprepared to serve in Congress.

"Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia," Obama said. "Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf."

Kemp is featured in one of Walker's campaign ads as well.