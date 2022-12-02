In his second rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this election cycle, former president Barack Obama again laid into Herschel Walker's qualifications, mining some of the Republican candidate's more recent eyebrow-raising comments.

Why it matters: Obama's attacks align with Warnock's own runoff closing argument, which has featured direct attacks Walker's competence and character.

A recent Warnock ad features a split screen in which voters react to videos of Walker going off-script on the stump.

What he's saying: "Since the last time I was here Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it's better to be a vampire or a werewolf," Obama told thousands in Atlanta on Thursday.

"This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up," he continued.

"As far as I'm concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator," Obama said. "This would be funny if he weren't running for Senate."

Catch up quick: At a rally in McDonough, Ga. last month, Walker earned much attention and criticism for a rambling story about a horror movie in which a character couldn't kill a vampire because, the Senate candidate explained, the character didn't have faith.

"That's the way it is in our life. It doesn't work unless you have faith," he said.

What we're watching: Georgia voters have one more day of early voting Friday before the Dec. 6 runoff.