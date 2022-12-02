Obama doesn't hold back on Herschel Walker attacks in runoff rally
In his second rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this election cycle, former president Barack Obama again laid into Herschel Walker's qualifications, mining some of the Republican candidate's more recent eyebrow-raising comments.
Why it matters: Obama's attacks align with Warnock's own runoff closing argument, which has featured direct attacks Walker's competence and character.
- A recent Warnock ad features a split screen in which voters react to videos of Walker going off-script on the stump.
What he's saying: "Since the last time I was here Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it's better to be a vampire or a werewolf," Obama told thousands in Atlanta on Thursday.
- "This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up," he continued.
- "As far as I'm concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator," Obama said. "This would be funny if he weren't running for Senate."
Catch up quick: At a rally in McDonough, Ga. last month, Walker earned much attention and criticism for a rambling story about a horror movie in which a character couldn't kill a vampire because, the Senate candidate explained, the character didn't have faith.
- "That's the way it is in our life. It doesn't work unless you have faith," he said.
What we're watching: Georgia voters have one more day of early voting Friday before the Dec. 6 runoff.