Elon Musk explains why Ye was suspended from Twitter

Elon Musk said during a Twitter Spaces Saturday that it was his decision to suspend Ye from Twitter after the rapper posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

What they're saying: "Because at a certain point, you have to say what is incitement to violence," Musk said. "Because that is against the law in the U.S., you can't just have a 'let's go murder someone club,' that's not actually legal."

"It is important people know, okay, that was my decision," Musk said.

Musk added that the context surrounding Ye's tweet helped him make the suspension decision.

"You can say like, okay, let's look for added context outside of Twitter to say, well, what's this meant in a friendly way? Well, ok, no, he's saying that he likes Hitler and other things," Musk added.

He also agreed with another speaker's statement that a swastika posted with historical context regarding WWII wouldn't cause an account to be suspended.

The big picture: Ye posted the image after going on an antisemitic rant in an interview with a conspiracy theorist.

Ye's account was previously restricted in October over other antisemitic tweets, though it was reinstated after Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

It's unknown how long Ye's account will be suspended from the social media platform, but Musk has previously said permanent bans "should be extremely rare."

Musk previously said Ye's account was suspended for violating the social media site's rule against incitement to violence.

Musk joined the Twitter Spaces session for a Q&A following the Friday release of "Twitter Files," a cache of documents showing some of the conversations Twitter had regarding limiting access to a New York Post story about Hunter Biden's laptop in October 2020.

Go deeper: Breaking down the cybersecurity risks at Elon Musk's Twitter