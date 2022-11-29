Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

Andrew Solender
Sen. Susan Collins, wearing a black jacket, blue plaid dress and pearl necklace, speaks to reporters in the Capitol basement.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats to send the legislation to the House.

Why it matters: The Senate, with its 60-vote threshold, was the main obstacle to the bill’s passage, but it passed with a 61-36 vote. The House is expected to easily pass it before sending it to President Biden’s desk.

Driving the news ... The 12 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill include:

  • Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)
  • Richard Burr (R-N.C.)
  • Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)
  • Susan Collins (R-Maine)
  • Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
  • Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
  • Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)
  • Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
  • Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
  • Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
  • Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)
  • Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Between the lines: The GOP senators who voted for the legislation — many from heavily Republican states — held firm despite pressure from conservatives.

  • Several Republican amendments, aimed at preempting possible government retaliation against individuals and organizations over their views on marriage equality, failed in floor votes.

What’s next: Key House Democrats have told Axios that they are likely to green-light the bill, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters the House could consider it as early as next Tuesday.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

Go deeper