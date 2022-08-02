Senators are working behind the scenes on changes to a House-passed bill codifying marriage equality to get it across the finish line, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The legislation has been mired in uncertainty since landing in the upper chamber, with just a handful of GOP senators openly stating they plan to vote for the bill — short of the 10 needed to break a filibuster.

Most Republicans have withheld how they plan to vote, and frustrations over Democrats' steaming ahead on a major reconciliation package now threaten to boil over into other bipartisan legislation.

Even Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who appeared to voice support for the bill last month, suggested in an interview with Axios that he's not a firm "yes" vote: "I've never said I would support it. I said I didn't see a reason to oppose it."

Driving the news: Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) is working with fellow bill sponsor Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to "build more support with Republicans," Baldwin's office told Axios.

Specifically, they are discussing providing "more clarity that the legislation would not take away any religious liberty or conscience protections."

A Senate aide close to the talks told Axios the changes would "affirm the intent of the bill, which is to maintain the status quo for the recognition of same-sex marriages in America."

What they're saying: Republican senators and aides told Axios a conference-wide discussion is underway about either proposing new language to the bill or pushing for a vote on an amendment.

"We want to make sure that there's no infringement on your individual right or any entity's individual right to express their own beliefs from a religion standpoint," Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told Axios.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a key undecided vote, told Axios he's "looking at protections for religion" as he mulls whether to vote for the bill.

Senate aides cautioned that the discussions are in the preliminary stages.

State of play: The bill is not expected to be considered until after the August recess, as the Senate spends the next week focused on Democrats’ reconciliation package and other legislation.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a key vote on the measure, told Axios: "I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m thinking about the things ... that we're going to be doing this week."

The big question: Whether there is still enough precious Senate floor time to get this done.

“Once you get into September, you’ve got to fund the government and you’ve got a bunch of other fiscal year-end issues you’ve got to deal with," Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios.

Be smart: Adding new language to the bill could prolong the process by requiring another House vote.

"I don't believe it will be passed [in the Senate] in its current form," said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), one of the bill's supporters, noting that an altered bill would "have to take another trip back over to the House."

The big picture: While polls show gay marriage has become broadly acceptable among Americans in recent years, Republicans remain less supportive.