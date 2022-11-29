McConnell: Anyone meeting with antisemites "highly unlikely" to be president

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office as he arrives at the Capitol on Nov. 28. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday "that there is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy."

Driving the news: "And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," he said during a news conference.

The big picture: McConnell's remarks come days after former President Trump, who announced his 2024 campaign earlier this month, met with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump's meeting with Fuentes and Ye has drawn criticism from some GOP senators this week, while other lawmakers have declined to comment on the matter, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

Between the lines: When asked whether he would support Trump in 2024 if he wins the Republican nomination, McConnell — who has previously said he would "absolutely" vote for Trump if he's the 2024 GOP presidential nominee — reiterated his remarks: "Let me just say again, there is simply no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy."

"That would apply to all of the leaders in the party who will be seeking offices," McConnell said.

