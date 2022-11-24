China locks down key iPhone city as daily COVID cases hit record high

Residents line up for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests at a gated community in Zhengzhou, in the Henan Province of China, earlier this month. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

China's government locked down more areas Thursday as daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high.

The big picture: Some 6.6 million people in the central city Zhengzhou are affected by five-day stay-at-home orders — including the area where Apple's main iPhone factory is located and where police in hazmat suits clashed with workers following a pay dispute Tuesday and Wednesday, per AP.

Why it matters: Chinese President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy has already increased wait times for Apple's newest iPhone 14 Pro models as fresh restrictions in China hamper production during the tech giant's most crucial time of the year, the holiday quarter, Axios' Hope King writes.

Apple manufacturer Foxconn issued a statement earlier this month that it was "operating at significantly reduced capacity."

By the numbers: China's National Health Commission said Thursday 31,454 domestic COVID infections were recorded within the past 24 hours.