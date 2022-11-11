A video screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping as security check visitors at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in a closed loop hotel to prevent the spread of COVID in October in Beijing, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China's government eased some pandemic measures Friday — including reducing quarantine periods for travelers and close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 by two days and ending penalties on airlines for bringing virus cases into the country.

Why it matters: The new rules, reported by state media, are a notable adjustment to President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID strategy that's impacted its economy, global business and has seen outbreaks of defiance from Chinese citizens against lockdowns, with authorities enforcing restrictions clashing with residents in northeastern China this week.

