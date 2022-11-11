15 mins ago - World
China eases COVID curbs
China's government eased some pandemic measures Friday — including reducing quarantine periods for travelers and close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 by two days and ending penalties on airlines for bringing virus cases into the country.
Why it matters: The new rules, reported by state media, are a notable adjustment to President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID strategy that's impacted its economy, global business and has seen outbreaks of defiance from Chinese citizens against lockdowns, with authorities enforcing restrictions clashing with residents in northeastern China this week.
Go deeper... WHO chief: China's zero-COVID strategy not "sustainable"