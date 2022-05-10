WHO chief: China's zero-COVID strategy not "sustainable"

China's "zero-COVID" strategy isn't sustainable given the virus' ever-evolving nature, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing Tuesday.

The big picture: Tedros said WHO officials have spoken to Chinese experts about the policy. The extreme measures have saved lives, but they've also led to food shortages, a lack of workers and movement restrictions, writes Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.

What he's saying: "When we talk about the zero-COVID strategy, we don't think that it's sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future," Tedros said.

"I think a shift will be very important. ... Now we know a lot about the virus and we have better tools, so these are the additional opportunities that we have to make a shift."

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with top leaders said the country will stick to its strategy, and officials vowed to "resolutely fight" against any questioning of its virus control policies, according to CNBC.

“We have won the battle to defend Wuhan, and can certainly win the battle to defend Shanghai,” read the official readout from the meeting, per CNBC.

State of play: In March, China instituted a lockdown in Shanghai, its largest city and financial capital, to tamp down a rise in cases.

Shanghai authorities two weeks later eased the lockdown amid a food crisis that saw residents scrambling for access to food and medicine.

Shanghai officials again tightened pandemic restrictions on Tuesday, AP reported.