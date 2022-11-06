Apple: China's COVID restrictions will slow iPhone 14 Pro shipments

Apple said Sunday that it will ship fewer iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones than it had anticipated because of COVID-19 restrictions at a plant in Zhengzhou, China, that have "significantly reduced" manufacturing output.

Why it matters: The move will have a significant impact on Apple's quarterly sales and make it harder for consumers to get their hands on Apple's high-end models.

What they're saying: "We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models," Apple said in a rare Sunday press release. "However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products."