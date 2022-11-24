Murkowski beats Trump-backed opponent in Alaska's Senate race

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks to supporters at an election night watch party on Nov. 8 in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) beat Trump-backed Republican foe Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election, the state's Division of Elections announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Murkowski's victory represents another blow for the former President's handpicked candidates, many of whom lost their midterm races.

State of play: Election officials on Wednesday announced the results of the state's new ranked-choice voting system.

For races in which no candidate earns 50% of the vote, the candidates with the fewest votes are eliminated.

When a candidate is eliminated, their votes are reallocated to voters' second choice, per the state's division of elections.

The big picture: Murkowski, a moderate Senate Republican, held off an intra-party challenge from Tshibaka, who earned Trump's endorsement, and is the former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration.

Trump had vowed to unseat Murkowski, who was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Murkowski earned the support of the Senate GOP's campaign arm and the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC run by allies of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R).

Go deeper... Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate