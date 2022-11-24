Skip to main content
Murkowski beats Trump-backed opponent in Alaska's Senate race

Erin Doherty
en. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks to supporters at an election night watch party on November 08, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks to supporters at an election night watch party on Nov. 8 in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) beat Trump-backed Republican foe Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election, the state's Division of Elections announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Murkowski's victory represents another blow for the former President's handpicked candidates, many of whom lost their midterm races.

State of play: Election officials on Wednesday announced the results of the state's new ranked-choice voting system.

  • For races in which no candidate earns 50% of the vote, the candidates with the fewest votes are eliminated.
  • When a candidate is eliminated, their votes are reallocated to voters' second choice, per the state's division of elections.

The big picture: Murkowski, a moderate Senate Republican, held off an intra-party challenge from Tshibaka, who earned Trump's endorsement, and is the former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration.

