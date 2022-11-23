Russian missiles strike energy facilities across Ukraine, causing blackouts

Street with anti-tank obstacle defense during a blackout after a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv, Nov. 2022. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia launched more missile strikes across Ukraine on Wednesday, hitting energy facilities across the country and causing blackouts in Kyiv, several other areas and neighboring Moldova.

The big picture: Since early October Russia has escalated its missile strikes on Ukraine, targeting the country's critical infrastructure and causing massive blackouts and energy rationing.

As of early November, Russian attacks had "seriously damaged" about 40% of Ukraine's entire energy infrastructure.

The attacks increasingly threaten to leave many Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat as winter approaches.

State of play: "We have confirmation of hits on critical infrastructure facilities in several areas," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office, wrote on Telegram.

In Kyiv, there were "hits on the housing sector and critical infrastructure facilities," Kyiv regional Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram. "There is a threat of repeated shelling. Stay in shelters!"

More than 20 people were injured and one person killed around the capital region, Kuleba wrote.

Driving the news: "The Kyiv region is completely without electricity. There is also a partial lack of heating and water supply," Kuleba said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post that "water supply has been suspended" throughout the city due to the shelling, and that specialists were working to restore water and power supplies to the city.

Emergency power shutdowns are occurring in all regions of Ukraine as missile strikes are ongoing, the country's electric utility, Ukrenergo, wrote on Telegram Wednesday.

Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy tweeted that there were two strikes on electrical substations there, adding that several districts of the region were left without power.

Meanwhile, Russia launched rockets at a maternity ward of a hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, regional Gov. Oleksandr Starukh wrote in a Telegram post. He said a baby had been killed and rescuers were at the scene.

Worth noting: The Russian strikes also caused "massive power outages" in neighboring Moldova, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu wrote in a Telegram post.

The country's Transmission System Operator is "working to reconnect more than 50% of the country to electricity," Spinu tweeted.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities also caused power outages in Moldova last week.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.