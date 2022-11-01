A blackout after a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 31. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russian attacks have "seriously damaged" about 40% of Ukraine's entire energy infrastructure, according to a press release from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office Tuesday.

Driving the news: In a meeting, Zelensky told EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson that the damaged infrastructure includes "thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants and hydroelectric power plants," according to the press release.

Background: Russia has escalated its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since early October, causing rolling blackouts throughout the country and prompting energy rationing.

Ukraine's electric utility, Ukrenergo, warned last month that the country's energy system has suffered more attacks since the Russian escalation began on Oct. 10 than in the previous eight months of the war.

Russian missile strikes targeting critical infrastructure on Monday left 80% of consumers in Kyiv without water and 350,000 homes without electricity.

The big picture: Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post Tuesday that the city's water supply had been restored but urged residents to continue conserving electricity.

About 20,000 consumers in the area remained without power on Tuesday, Kyiv regional Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba wrote in a Telegram post.

Starting Wednesday, Kyiv's trolleybus routes will be replaced by buses as an energy-saving measure, Klitschko wrote in another Telegram post.

In addition, beginning Tuesday, the capital's metro will have longer wait times in order to save energy, AP reported.

What to watch: Looking ahead to winter, the worst cases will be when there is "no electricity, water and heat supply at all," Klitschko wrote.