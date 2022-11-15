Russian missiles strike Kyiv, mayor says

Kyiv during a blackout after a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv, Nov. 11. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv on Tuesday, striking at least two residential buildings while several others were shot down by Ukraine's air defense, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post.

Why it matters: The strikes come on the back of Ukraine's triumphant recapture of the city of Kherson, a major setback for Moscow, and as world leaders gathered in Indonesia for the G20 summit.

"Medics and rescuers at the scene of the hits," Klitschko added.

State of play: Kyiv regional Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba wrote in a Telegram post that "air defense works in the region" and that there were reports of "downed objects," warning residents to remain in shelters.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, confirmed in a Telegram post that two rocket hits on residential buildings had been recorded and several more had been shot down. "The danger has not passed," he added.

The big picture: Discussions of the war in Ukraine dominated the opening of the G20 summit on Tuesday and prompted divisions among leaders, Axios’ Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian writes.

Zelensky himself addressed the summit — which he termed the G19 — wherein he denounced Russia's "nuclear threats" and called for an extension of the grain export deal.

While Ukraine has "always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts," the country should not be expected to make compromises "with its conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence," he added.

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, tweeted that Russia had responded to Zelensky's speech, "with a new missile attack."

"Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose," Yermak added.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.