Senate Judiciary panel chair to review 2014 Supreme Court leak claim
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced his panel is reviewing "serious allegations" in a New York Times report Saturday that a 2014 Supreme Court ruling was leaked to a former anti-abortion activist weeks in advance.
Driving the news: Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote majority opinions in both the 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception and religious-liberty case and the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, has said any suggestion that he or his wife disclosed the 2014 ruling early to anyone was "false."
- Former anti-abortion leader the Rev. Rob Schenck told the NYT that Gayle Wright, a donor to the evangelical organization he then ran, informed him of the decision. However, Wright "denied obtaining or passing along any such information," the NYT reports.
What they're saying: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who chair courts subcommittees, joined Durbin in urging fellow Congress members to pass legislation requiring a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices, AP reported Sunday evening.
- In a statement the lawmakers called the NYT report "another black mark on the Supreme Court's increasingly marred ethical record" and vowed to "get to the bottom of these serious allegations," per AP.