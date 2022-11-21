Sen. Dick Durbin speaks at the U.S. Capitol in May. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced his panel is reviewing "serious allegations" in a New York Times report Saturday that a 2014 Supreme Court ruling was leaked to a former anti-abortion activist weeks in advance.

Driving the news: Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote majority opinions in both the 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception and religious-liberty case and the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, has said any suggestion that he or his wife disclosed the 2014 ruling early to anyone was "false."

Photo: Senate Judiciary Committee/Twitter

Former anti-abortion leader the Rev. Rob Schenck told the NYT that Gayle Wright, a donor to the evangelical organization he then ran, informed him of the decision. However, Wright "denied obtaining or passing along any such information," the NYT reports.

What they're saying: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who chair courts subcommittees, joined Durbin in urging fellow Congress members to pass legislation requiring a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices, AP reported Sunday evening.