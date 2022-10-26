U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday a leak of his draft opinion on overturning federal protections for abortion made members of the bench "thought to be in the majority ... targets for assassination."

Driving the news: The leak to Politico ahead of the decision confirming that opinion overruling Roe v Wade "gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us," Alito said in a speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Alito pointed to the June arrest of a man with a weapon near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland. The suspect was charged with attempted murder.

The big picture: Chief Justice John Roberts announced in May the Supreme Court had launched an investigation into the leak, which Alito on Tuesday called a "grave betrayal of trust by somebody" and "a shock."

Go deeper: Alito mocks world leaders who criticized Supreme Court abortion ruling