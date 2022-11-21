Savings account interest rates buffer the sting of inflation

One welcome result of the Fed raising interest rates is that people are seeing higher income on their risk-free savings accounts. For some, that's helping counteract some of the worst aspects of inflation.

Plus, the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs.

And, a groundbreaking climate compensation fund for developing nations.

Guests: Axios' Matt Phillips and Andrew Freedman.

