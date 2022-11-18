More resignations, public chaos defines Twitter's Week 3 under Musk

More resignations, public chaos and a Twitter funeral for Twitter defined the company's third week under Elon Musk.

The latest: Hundreds of employees, including key workers who fix bugs and prevent service outages, reportedly resigned from the company following Musk's ultimatum for workers to "recommit."

There were also mixed messages to employees about whether they should report to the company's office in San Francisco, where someone projected words like "#StopToxicTwitter" on the outside of the building.

On Thursday, there were at least two Twitter Spaces — the platform's live audio feature — held by and for employees and Twitter super users to reflect on their time working for or using Twitter.

On Friday, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth shared why he left the company in a New York Times Op-Ed piece, “A Twitter whose policies are defined by unilateral edict has little need for a trust and safety function dedicated to its principled development.”

Around the same time, Musk took to Twitter to say the platform would start deemphasizing "hate" or "negative" tweets while announcing that Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee were instated and that a decision hadn't been made yet about former President Trump's account.

The big picture: It's become difficult to track the upheaval at Twitter, which has seen a jump in traffic since Musk's takeover.

Reporters are tweeting out scoops almost instantaneously about the platform on the platform, while the company's chief executive has been actively tweeting out memes, updates and questions to users.

"And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol," Musk tweeted Thursday night.

Hope's thought bubble: Listening to Twitter employees talk about their time at Twitter last night, one thing was clear — they all really cared about the company's mission.

And during the late night confab, made up with many journalists, it's clear that part of the joy of Twitter is also the chaos that's always existed on the platform.

Employees seemed optimistic about their own futures — that companies will now benefit from a new batch of talented tech workers — while active Twitter users and journalists mused about how much they've benefitted from the platform bringing people from different parts of the world together.

Flashback: